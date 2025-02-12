Tems Opens Up About Love Life: “I’ve Never Been in a Relationship, But I Have a ‘Mini Boyfriend’”

Nigerian Grammy-winning singer Tems has sparked a mix of curiosity and humor online after revealing she has never been in a committed romantic relationship.

The 29-year-old artist, who recently made history as the first African woman to win two Grammy Awards, shared the revelation during a candid interview on the YouTube series Is the Seat Taken with Chinasa Anukam.

When asked about her dating life, Tems disclosed that while she’s never had a traditional partner, she shares a casual connection with a man she humorously termed her “mini boyfriend.” She described the dynamic as a low-stakes companionship involving romantic interactions but no formal commitment. “It’s someone I can vibe with, but it’s not serious,” she explained, offering rare insight into her fiercely private personal life.

The confession stunned fans, many of whom have long speculated about the inspiration behind her soul-baring lyrics on love and heartbreak. Tems’ music, including global hits like “Free Mind” and her collaboration on Beyoncé’s Renaissance track “Move,” often explores themes of emotional turbulence and longing. Yet her admission challenges assumptions that her work stems from personal romantic trials.

Social media erupted with reactions, blending amusement and bewilderment. User @happiokos_comedy joked, “Which one be ‘mini boyfriend’ again? Abi the guy na Brief guy,” riffing on Nigerian Pidgin to question the unconventional label. Others, like @stevenbits1, quipped, “Na dildo be dat, make una no panic,” humorously suggesting the term might refer to something non-human. Meanwhile, @bazeokay referenced her viral 2023 Twitter meltdown over leaked personal photos, writing, “This girl wey been dey cry for ‘opueh’ [exposure] on X now dey talk rara ra,” highlighting the contrast between her past distress and current lighthearted tone.

The singer’s choice to label her situation has also drawn playful scrutiny. User @onyinye_joy3030 asked, “Mini bf as in him get Amstel Malta bottle height abi what again?”—a nod to the Nigerian malt drink’s petite size and a jab at imagined physical shortcomings.

Tems’ disclosure adds intrigue to her enigmatic public persona. Despite her meteoric rise—from Lagos bedroom producer to Oscar-nominated artist—she has fiercely guarded details about her life outside music. This rare glimpse into her romantic worldview has only deepened the fascination surrounding her, with fans dissecting whether her “mini boyfriend” framing reflects a pragmatic approach to modern dating or a reluctance to embrace vulnerability.

Critics argue the admission could reshape perceptions of her artistry. If her lyrics about love aren’t rooted in lived experience, does that diminish their authenticity? Supporters, however, counter that her ability to channel universal emotions without personal stakes underscores her songwriting prowess.

As debates unfold online, one thing is clear: Tems continues to defy expectations. Whether navigating Grammy stages or the complexities of human connection, she remains unabashedly herself—unscripted, unconventional, and utterly unpredictable.