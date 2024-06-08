This Week’s Episode Features a Special Spotlight on Tems, and the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week!

Cover Star

This week, Nigerian superstar singer-songwriter Tems joins Africa Now Radio to share an exclusive look into her debut album, ‘Born in the Wild.’

“‘Born in the Wild’ is a story of transformation from a cocoon to a butterfly,” Tems tells Apple Music 1. “It speaks on surviving the mental wilderness that comes with life, and coming to a place where one can thrive. It’s about accepting oneself, and embodying the woman I was born to be. It shows the different dimensions of who Tems is, and her journey from a cub to a lioness.”

The Big 5

Nandi Madida shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from Fally Ipupa & Bien, Ruger, Juls & JayO, TxC & Davido feat. Tony Duardo, Leemckrazy & Djy Biza, and L.A.X & Magicsticks.

Tune in and listen to the full episode this Friday, June 7th at 9a Lagos/London / 10a Johannesburg/Paris / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 at apple.co/_AfricaNow and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6pm.

Tems Tells Apple Music About Her Song, “Love Me JeJe”

“Love Me JeJe” is a sweet, happy song about finding unconditional love. The joy of finding a love that doesn’t run out, and not settling for anything else and just basking in the sun, basking in love, in that unconditional type of love.

Tems Tells Apple Music About Her Song, “Me & U”

“Me & U” is about reconnecting with God. It’s a new conversation. It’s about reconnecting with your inner child and the truth. It’s about now being honest with yourself about who you are and about having faith that everything is going to be okay as long as you believe.