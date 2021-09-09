Ten dead in North Macedonia hospital blaze

At least 10 people died in an explosion and fire at a hospital for Covid-19 patients in North Macedonia overnight.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev described it as a “great tragedy” on Facebook, and said the fire had been extinguished.

The number of victims in the fire in the city of Tetovo is expected to rise, Health Minister Venko Filipce wrote on Twitter.

The cause of the explosion is being investigated.

Local media reported that an oxygen tank may have exploded.