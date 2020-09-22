A trapped worker calls for help from the rubble of a collapsed building in Pathumthani province, central Thailand, Monday, Aug. 11, 2014. A six-story building under construction on the outskirts of Thailand's capital collapsed Monday, killing a number of workers and trapping several others underneath the rubble, police said. (AP Photo) THAILAND OUTThe Associated Press

At least 10 people died and another 20 were feared trapped after a residential building that was due for repairs collapsed near Mumbai on Monday, police said.

Thirty-two people were rescued from the debris of the three-storey building in the congested Bhiwandi area. Twelve of the 32 had sustained injuries, local police inspector Maloji Shinde said.

“Ten bodies have been recovered from the site after the building came down early Monday,” police officer Kailas Tokale said, adding that the rescue work will continue till Tuesday.

Police said the building was over 35 years old and needed repairs but that the residents did not vacate the building despite being served notice.

Teams with specialized equipment and sniffer dogs from the National Disaster Response Force were continuing operations to rescue 15-20 people still believed to be trapped in the rubble, Shinde said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief about the accident and instructed local authorities to provide all possible assistance to the victims.

Building collapses are common in India, usually due to shoddy construction, substandard materials and disregard of regulations. Many of these accidents occur during the monsoon season.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.