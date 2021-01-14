dpa/GNA – Police have detained 10 people in France suspected of illegal weapons trafficking.

Among the group were two members of the armed forces, news agency AFP reported on Wednesday, citing judicial sources.

One is employed by the Defence Ministry while the other works at an army base in the east of the country.

Officials have been investigating the case since June, the source said.

The network allegedly supplied weapons to drug traffickers and supporters of the far right.

Some of the suspects were apprehended on Tuesday, with detentions taking place in Paris and other parts of the country.