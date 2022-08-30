Ten finalists selected for sixth edition of MTN Heroes of Change series

MTN Ghana have selected 10 individuals who have made significant impact in various communities in the country during the Covid-19 pandemic to compete in its Heroes of Change series.

The challenge, which falls under MTN Ghana foundation aims at identifying and recognising selfless people who continue to sacrifice their time and resources to improve their communities and brighten lives.

The 10 finalists, Cecilia Fiaka, David Hagan, Ebeyeyie Foundation, Gloria Sarkodie, Henry A. Ankrah, Patience Agana, Portia Gabor, Prof. K. Bobi Barimah, Prof. William K. Ampofo and Rhoda Wedam Kodoa had contributed either in Health, Education or Economic development.

Speaking at the premiering of the Heroes of Change series was Mrs Georgina Fiagbenu, the Senior Manager, Corporate Communications MTN Ghana said, “this Season is about ordinary people who took the initiative during a difficult period to help others.”

She further expressed her delight to showcase the work of the finalists in a way of honoring them for their selflessness.

According to her, this honour given to these individuals would go a long way for them to extend their projects to benefit more people within their communities.

The series would be aired on GTV, UTV and TV3 for the next 13 weeks.

MTN Heroes of Change since its inception have recognised 50 heroes of which five have emerged as overall Heroes of Change winners awarded for their contributions to society.