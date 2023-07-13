Ten NPP presidential aspirants cleared for Special Electoral College  

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidates’ vetting committee has cleared all ten candidates for the party’s Special Electoral College.

A statement issued and signed by Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary of NPP, stated that pursuant to Article 10(3) of the NPP’s Constitution the Vetting Committee for the party’s Presidential Primary Election submitted its report to the National Council through the General Secretary on Monday, July 10, 2023.

In the report, the committee recommended that the individuals as eligible to participate in the upcoming Presidential primaries subject to the approval of the National Council.

The ten aspirants are Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Kwadwo Poku, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Boakye Agyarko, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Joe Ghartey and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

The statement said the National Council of the party was scheduled to deliberate on the Vetting Committee’s recommendations on July 20, 2023.