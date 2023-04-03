Ten Years Of Ghana Fastest Human To Be Launched On April 13

Watch out as we prepare for Accra 2023 & Paris 2024 with the tenth anniversary of Ghana’s Fastest Human.

The 10th year anniversary launch comes off on Thursday April 13th 2023 at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The originator of the Ghana Fastest Event is Olympian, Mr. Reks Brobby/

The programme has seen the likes of Desmond Aryee, Benjamin Azamati, Ansah Sarfo, Grace Obuor, Emmanuel Yeboah Banabas Asante Aggerh, Mary Boakye, Edwin Gadayi and others.

Special guest of honour, Nana Asante Bediatuo, Secretary of the President of Ghana, Nana Akuffo Addo will once again launch the 2023 edition of the Ghana’s Fastest Human.

Save the date