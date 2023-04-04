Ten years of Ghana’s Fastest Human to be Launched

The tenth edition of Ghana’s Fastest Human is set to be launched on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium.

This event would be part of preparation towards Accra 2023 Africa Games and 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Mr. Reks Brobby the originator of the Ghana’s Fastest Human said the programme had contributed to the development of the Desmond Aryee, Benjamin Azamati, Ansah Sarfo, Grace Obuor, Emmanuel Yeboah Banabas Asante Aggerh, Mary Boakye, Edwin Gadayi and others, in the last ten years.

He said Nana Asante Bediatuo, Secretary of the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo would be the Special Guest.