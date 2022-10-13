Ten Zimbabwean farm workers killed in veld fire

Ten farm workers were killed in a veld fire in Esigodini, Matabeleland South Province in southern Zimbabwe, Monday as they tried to extinguish it when driving winds made the task impossible for them.

The Herald newspaper reported Tuesday that 15 people who had been called in to fight the fire got trapped as strong winds blew the fire in their direction, resulting in 10 being burnt, some of them beyond recognition.

Four others received burns of varying degrees while one escaped unhurt.

One of the survivors, Mhlaliswa Ngwenya, had to run through the fire after realizing that he had nowhere else to run after being trapped in a mountainous area.

“We were battling to put out the fire as a group and unfortunately we were surrounded by flames of the raging fire which covered a large area. There was a gust of wind that blew the fire towards our direction,” Ngwenya said. “We ran to the mountain but we were surrounded by flames of the raging fire making it difficult to escape.”

He was burnt on the arms and head and was later rushed to the Esigodini Hospital by a well-wisher. “What we saw was horrific. I had never seen or experienced something like that (before),” he said.

Zimbabwe is currently in the middle of the fire season with authorities advising people against starting fires in the open grasslands and fields.

Strong winds currently prevailing in the country also make it difficult to put out fires.

In 2021, eight people died in veld fires while more than 1 million hectares of forests and grasslands were destroyed. Enditem