Tender loving care project launched for OVCs

The International Christian Cooperative Ministries (ICCM) in collaboration with the Ningo-Prampram District Assembly (NiiPDA) has launched Tender Loving Project for 30 Orphaned and Vulnerable Children (OVCs) at Ningo-Prampram.

The Programme aimed at alleviating the educational needs of identified 30 OVCs, the beneficiaries were selected in consultation with community members and verified by the District Education Directorate.

Bishop David Kwadwo Ofosuhene, the Executive Director of ICCM said there are children whose parents were dead and some vulnerable ones and expressed the concern that they may go wayward or get pregnant.

He said community development depends on educated graduates, therefore, we must help every person irrespective of their abilities to identify their skills and build on it to move forward.

The Executive Director said some of the children drop out of school due to financial difficulties, so they had partnered with the stakeholders to make sure the children are in school, continue their education and become assets to the country.

Bishop Ofosuhene said they had access to over 50 children and were able to support 30.

He said Gh₵150.00 would be given to each child for the two terms, the money would be used to purchased school uniform, shoes, socks, books, bags, organized extra classes for them during vacation and make sure they remain in school.

Mr Eric Kwabena Amano-Mpianim, Programme Coordinator appealed to parents to perform their responsibilities, nurture the children, otherwise their effort would be a waste.

He pleaded with the Pastors, Imam, and Traditional Authorities to sustain the programme, “ICCM is just providing initial support for the children, the Mosques, Churches, and traditional leaders must take up the responsibility to care for widows and vulnerable in the society. So that the children will not be promiscuity, drug, addict, and arm robbers in the society.”

Mr. Al-Latif Tetteh Amanor, District Chief Executive, Ningo-Prampram District

said the Assembly would continue to collaborate with the NGOs which would come into the community, through the effort of their own programmes and give them the necessary support for the benefit of the community.

Mr Amanor expressed concern about the increasing crime rate and advised parents to make sure the children are in school and when they were out of school it was the duty of the parents to monitor their activity.

Dr Dr Ruth Show-Tarlor, Managing Director of Rehoboth Vacation Blessing International (RVB) said the children are the ones who would grow up to be prominent people and develop the country, so they need to support them through such proactive programmes.

She explained that RVB offers vacation and day retreats to children and their caregivers, they strongly believe that in other for a child to feel at home, caregivers’ daily basis needs must be taken care of to ensure they in turn take care of the children entrusted under their care.

Dr Show-Tarlor said, “all we want to do is to love the children, be their hands and feet, let the children have hope and memory for live.”

She said they group want the children to also experience the love of Christ, no payment was involved they just want the children to be good citizens of Ghana.