Tennis In Schools Programme climaxes at Accra Sports Stadium

Last Thursday, the PM Sports Foundation concluded its highly anticipated Tennis In Schools Programme (TISP) at the prestigious Accra Sports Stadium

The event, organized in collaboration with the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) and the Ghana Education Service (GES), saw young tennis enthusiasts from 30 schools aged between eight and 10 years showcase their skills on the Frank Ofori Centre Court.

The TISP commenced with preliminary contests among schools in Osu, Adabraka, and Mamprobi, where talented children were selected to compete in the grand finals. The final event was a display of exceptional talent and sportsmanship, reflecting the success of the program in nurturing young athletes.

Stephen Boateng and Christabel Ansah emerged as the Best Boy and Best Girl respectively, showcasing their promising potential in the sport.

Additionally, special awards were presented to Xorse Mawuli, Roland Tagoe, Jude Opoku, Rebecca Tiennu, Vera Nortey, Richard Selasi, Raphael Appenteng, Felix Ohene, Roland Tagoe, and Grace Kotei for their outstanding performances during the competition.

In an interview, the CEO of the PM Sports Foundation, Peter Mensah, expressed his delight at the overwhelming turnout and the collaboration between the GES and GTF.

He emphasized the importance of providing young children with opportunities to excel in sports and education, and he reiterated the foundation’s commitment to making the TISP an annual event. Mr. Mensah also called on potential sponsors to support the initiative and empower young athletes to reach their full potential.

Established in 2017 by Ghanaian tennis pro and philanthropist, Peter Mensah, the PM Sports Foundation aims to harness the transformative power of sports and education to positively impact the lives of young athletes.

In partnership with the GTF and GES, the foundation introduced the Tennis in Schools Program to expose tennis to a wide range of Ghanaian school children.

Through structured training and competition opportunities, the program identifies and nurtures talented players, providing them with the necessary support to excel in the sport.

As the foundation continues its mission to groom future tennis stars, it seeks collaboration and sponsorship to ensure the success and continuity of the TISP.

By Gabriel Amoakoh