Tennis Players Inspired By Asafa Powell

Asafa Powell, the iconic world top sprinter has met some Ghanaian Tennis and Table Tennis players at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday.

He shared ideas and experience with them and later presented Indomie and Verna Mineral Water to them.

The players and their coaches said they were surprised about the visit because they never expected him, and they were very proud for his inspirational words that would encourage them to keep on doing sports to the highest level.

Naa Ayorkor of the Ghana Army who plays Badminton, Table Tennis and Tennis said she was highly motivated and commended the Ghana Olympic Committee President, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah for his love for the youth in sports.

Coach of the Ghana Tennis team also thanked the media officer, Yours Truly of the GOC and Mr. Bawa Fuseini for adding them to the historic visit of the world athletics super star.

Some Ghanaian athletes, weightlifters and Table Tennis players who were training at the Accra Sports Stadium also had the opportunity to take pictures with Asafa Powell and his wife.