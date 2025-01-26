Tense Exchange Between Kumchacha and Nana Romeo Shocks United Showbiz Viewers

Viewers of United Showbiz on United Television (UTV) were left stunned by a fiery confrontation between Pastor Kumchacha and media personality Nana Romeo.

The two panellists became embroiled in a heated disagreement over an issue, which quickly escalated into a verbal altercation.

The tension began when Nana Romeo called for the arrest of Captain Smart, a colleague of Kumchacha. The outspoken pastor was visibly outraged, questioning why Romeo would suggest such a move. Kumchacha, unable to hold back his frustration, accused Romeo of being disrespectful and went as far as threatening to beat him mercilessly if he dared provoke him further.

As the argument continued to intensify, the production team was forced to intervene by rearranging their seating. The situation eventually calmed down when both parties apologized to each other and to the viewers. Despite the heated moment, the incident served as a reminder of the volatility that can sometimes arise during live debates on television.