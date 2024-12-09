Tension Across Ghana: NDC Boys Locking Up Gov’t Offices After Election Victory

Information gathered indicates that NDC sympathizers has started locking up government agencies office in the country.

As we speak tension has arouses in Ahafo Ano North constituencies as the suspected NDC sympathizers locked up NADMO office and threatened to do more in the country.

Speaking with the NDC communications officer in Ahafo Ano North Hon Mr Francis Elikplem Akakpo urged every npp member occupying political seat in the country to vacate before they come to sack you.