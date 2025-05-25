Tension Brews In Dorfor-Adidome Over Plot By Queen- mother And Juapong Police Commander To Install Another Rival Chief

A growing call has been made to the Volta Regional Minister, Mr James Gunu, Inspector General of Police (IGP) COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno,Interior Minister, Honourable Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak and Volta Regional Police Commander, to as a matter of urgency devise the proactive security measures to intervene in the current ongoing chieftaincy dispute at Dorfor Traditional Area in the North Tongu District of the Volta.

The accusing fingers have been put on the Juapong District Police Commander DSP, Thomas Yaw Agbanyo and sub-queenmother in one of the villages in Dorfor Tradtional Area, Mama Alorvi Makpeza II Vordzogbe, Pastor Glova, Setsoafia Kponoglo and Pastor Fiawoyife of heightening tension and confusion in the area by meddling in a chieftaincy dispute in Dorfor.

According to the traditional office holders and kingmakers of Akata Clan of DorforTraditional Area, DSP Agbanyo is allegedly siding with Mama Alorvi Makpeza II, Vordzogbe, Pastor Glova, Setsoafia Kponoglo and Pastor Fiawoyife to install another rival warrior chief or chief of the gunners in the area, although there has been already genuinely and lawfully installed warrior chief of Akata Clan in the person of Togbe Gamor Kofi Saho VII.

With the help of DSP Agbanyo, they alleged that Mama Alorvi Makpeza II, Vordzogbe, Pastor Glova, Setsoafia Kponoglo and Pastor Fiawoyife are planning to install another rival chief, preparing to outdoor him to the public on Tuesday May 27, 2025, amid tension, confusion and insecurity in the area.

They revealed that these self seeking individuals are planning to exhibit this unlawful conduct at the same Tuesday May 27, 2025 being set aside for the principal kingmakers and accredited elders of Akata Clan of Dorfor to officially perform final rituals to carry out on the guns of already installed Togbe Gamor Kofi Saho VII to outdoor to the general public as the customs and traditions are demand in the area.

DSP Agbanyo was accused to have called for Togbe Gamor Kofi Saho VII kept in the sacred room to be removed, this move was claer enough evidence to attest to the fact that the senior police officer is strongly working against the traditional rituals to be performed for Togbe Gamor Kofi Saho VII.

The action of the senior police officer, Mama Alorvi Makpeza II Vordzogbe, Pastor Glova, Setsoafia Kponoglo and Pastor Fiawoyife was completely amounted to the contempt of court. Many court judgments had affirmed the legalities of the installation of Gamor Kofi Saho VII as a chief of Akata Clan in the area.

Per traditions and customs of Dorfor Dorfor Akata Clan as Togbe Gamor Kofi Saho VII was legally, customary, traditionally and lawfully installed warrior chief of Dorfor Akata Clan he must be carried on guns to dignify or signify that he is a recognized war leader chief in the area.

On May 20, 2025, the kingmakers and elders in-charge of the Stool of Togbe Gamor Kofi Saho VII performed the rituals by slaughtering ram to keep Togbe Gamor Kofi Saho VII into the sacred room for a week, paving way for him to be carried on the guns on Tuesday May 27, 2025.

When the embattled sub-queenmother got wind of this information, she quickly organised some self seeking individuals including Vordzogbe, Pastor Glova, Setsoafia Kponoglo and Pastor Fiawoyife to install another rival chief for which their are preparing to outdoor him to public at the same Tuesday May 27, 2025.

“We think that Mama Alorvi Makpeza II together with Vordzogbe, Pastor Glova, Setsoafia Kponoglo and Pastor Fiawoyife is bringing some confusion to the Dorfor Akata Clan, because some hired thugs have been throwing stones into the roofing top of the building of a room that Togbe Gamor Kofi Saho VII was kept to be outdoored and carried on the guns,” the community leaders raised an alarm.

“We are calling on our state security authorities

to immediately intervene in this heartbreaking matter to stop the sub-queenmother and her followers in order to prevent possible bloody clash in the area. We need peace in Dorfor in the North Tongu.

“What we are saying was that we didn’t want the unending chieftaincy dispute in Bawku to happen in Dorfor Traditional Area. What is happening in Bawku, resulting in killings of innocent people and destroying of properties are the best things to be allowed to happen in our area, so we are appealing for help,” the community leaders appealed.

The principal kingmakers and elders incharge of Akata Clan of Dorfor provided series of historical documentary evidence to justify that Togbe Gamor Kofi Saho VII Stool was legally, genuinely and lawfully installed for the past five years ago to ascend the throne of Akata Clan.

They indicated that the police commander in Juapong District Police Command is completely aware that Togbe Gamor Kofi Saho VII is recognised installed warrior chief of Akata Clan

of Dorfor but Juapong Police Commander DSP Agbanyo is supporting the faction of sub-queenmother and her followers against Togbe Gamor Kofi Saho VII.

They stated that nobody has destooled Togbe Gamor Kofi Saho VII before Mama Alorvi Makpeza II, Vordzogbe, Pastor Glova, Setsoafia Kponoglo and Pastor Fiawoyife are making frantic efforts to install another rival warrior chief, stressing that Togbe Gamor Kofi Saho VII is still alive reigning the stool of Akata Clan.

According to the community leaders, the actions and inactions of the Juapong District Police Commander, Mama Alorvi Makpeza II, Vordzogbe, Pastor Glova, Setsoafia Kponoglo and Pastor Fiawoyife expose their interest in the raging traditional matter.

They pointed out that Juapong District Police Commander has refused to act even in the face of obvious crime in matters relating to the dispute.

They alleged that the Juapong police failed to respond to the several complaints made by the elders of Togbe Gamor Kofi Saho VII.

“Our records have showed that whenever we have sent our cases to Juapong District Police Commander, he didn’t want to listen to us.

Currently, when we reported our case to Juapong District Police Commander DSP Agbanyo, this senior police told us categorically that whenever we killed our ourselves in the relation of ongoing chieftaincy dispute in Dorfor, the police officers would bring cars to come and carry out our dead bodies from the crime sense.

“Is it the best way the senor police should speak to us. So our key state authorities we are appealing for your support,” the leaders cried out.

Addressing journalists yesterday, the leaders called on the Inspector-General of Police to intervene in the matter before it escalates into a major conflict.

“From the way things are going, it is obvious the Juapong Police District Commander is the one pulling the strings from behind. Instead of enforcing the law to keep the peace, the senior police officer has taken active interest in instigating tension in the community,” they stated.

“We are increasingly losing confidence in the Juapong Police District Commander.

“A police commander is supposed to engender confidence among the people and not stoke tension among them. We are calling on the IGP to call the Juapong District Police commander to order before things get out of hands. We know the IGP is doing his best but this senior police is not professional in his dealings and he must call him to order ” they stated.

When contacted via telephone on Sunday May 25, 2025 to get his side of story, DSP Agbanyo flatly denied the allegations levelled against him by the elders of Dorfor Akata Clan stressing that he didn’t interfere in chieftaincy dispute in the area.

He indicated that the people litigating over the stool of Akata Clan of Dorfor are one people and that he can’t divide them because “l am not coming from Dorfor.”

Getting furious, the senior police officer descended heavily on his accusers, stressing “if you are stupid person and you didn’t know what is the right things to do then you can be at your place to be blaming others for your problems.”

According to him, the police officers are not mandated by the law to install a chief, saying that the sub-queenmother mother and her followers hadn’t written to him to inform the police that they wanted to install another rival warrior chief in place of Togbe Gamor Kofi Saho VII.

He described claims as very misleading information and called on the general public to disregard them.

“I did not come from Dorfor Tradtional Area. Do you read the Chieftaincy Act where was it be stated in the Act that the police officer install chief of the traditional area?,” DSP Agbanyo queried the journalist in an interview conducted to get his side of the allegations levelled against him.

He pointed out that Volta Regional Police Commander is aware of the chieftaincy dispute in the area, saying on Monday May 26, 2025, the District Security Council (DISEC) of North Tongu District is meeting the two feuding factions to deliberate on matter in order to bring peace in the area.