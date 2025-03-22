Tension Brews In Gomoa Fetteh Over Move By Police Commander, Thugs To Stop Funeral Rites Of Prominent Elder

Residents of Gomoa Fetteh, a farming community in the Awutu Senya District of the Central Region have thrown into a state of fear and panic due to the severe havocs being caused to some valuable properties make up of canopies, plastic chairs, tables, sound systems and food items by some hired armed landguards/ violent thugs.

The landguards numbering about forty (40) who were under security protection of some police officers from Ojobi District Police Command of Ghana Police Service were reported to have been holding offensive weapons including cutlasses, knives, guns, hammers, metals and sticks before they had stormed various homes of Gomoa Fetteh to cause the mayhem.

The heartbreaking incident which occurred on Friday March 21, 2025 forced some people living in Gomoa Fetteh to flee their homes of the town to seek refuge in neighboring communities within Ghana for the safety of their lives.

According to the residents, some landguards with the security protection by the police officers from the Gomoa Ojobi District Police Command led by Commander, Ojobi District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr. Samuel Asante have stormed Gomoa Fetteh on Friday March 21,2015.

They mentioned that the violent thugs ransacked the mounted canopies, plastic chairs, tables, cooking intensils and food items bought to organise a funeral rite of a prominent elder of Gomoa Fetteh, Rev. Odartey Lamptey, popularly known as Odartey Senya.

They complained that the actions of the hired landguards and a team of with the police officers have prevented the elders of Gomoa Fetteh Abor Twidan Royal family to hold a funeral ceremony of the late Rev.Odartey Lamptey.

They accused the Gomoa Ojobi District Police Commander for allegedly giving supports to some unaccredited elders to attack the members of Gomoa Fetteh Abor Twidan Royal family.

They reiterated that the Friday March 21,2015 incident were the secord severed attacks being meted to the members/people of Gomoa Fetteh Abor Twidan Royal family.

They lamented that over the past years, Gomoa Fetteh people including the elders of Gomoa Fetteh Abor Twidan Royal family have never seen peace due to chieftaincy dispute and land guard activities engineered by one Kwesi Alhaji, Kofi Baah and Kweku Dadzie.

As we speak, these thugs are still recklessly riding motor bikes with their guns in their hands sounding warning shoot and stuff in the whole town Today is 22nd and we know they will even continue same tomorrow.

Gomoa Fetteh has been a branch way so these land guards hide there to commit all manner of crimes and nobody seems to care, but we promise leaders of Ghana that a time is coming we will take care of ourselves in our own way,” he stated.

What irritates the people of Gomoa Fetteh is that, the local police whom get paid with their tax and for that matter are suppose to be neutral in protecting lives and properties, they have rather connived with the thugs, molesting and assaulting innocent natives.

Fuming with anger, they further accused the Ojobi District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr. Samuel Asante for allegedly making himself a kingmaker in Gomoa Fetteh.

They alleged the senior police officer determines who is a chief of Gomoa Fetteh and who is not, adding that the senior police officer for supporting these people thereby coaching them as to how to operate without a trace.

On account of that, they stated that whenever a complaint is lodged against these Kwesi Alhaji, Mr Kofi Baah, Kweku Dadzie or any of their cahoots, DSP Samuel Asante will rubbish the case and “if you request for extract too, this man goes angry and threatens with arrest for no reason.

According to them, there was a funeral service in the Abor Twidan Royal family a few months ago where these thugs with offensive weapons suddenly rushed on the innocent people and started vandalizing and ravaging the whole place including canopies, chairs, sound systems and even assaulted the people at the funeral in presence of this Ojobi District commander.

Prior to the incident, they indicated that a complaint had been lodged by the Ebusuapanyin, Nana Kwame Ewudzi because of the earlier threats by these gang but up to date there has been nothing like arrest.

On Friday March 21, 2025, they reiterated that this same incident occured when the same elders of Abor Twidan Royal family had mounted canopies and arranged chairs pending a Royal member, Rev Odartey Lamptey who is deceased to be brought from the mortuary for funeral service and burial. E

They revealed that when earlier report was made at Ojobi District Police Command to avoid their usual attack, DSP Samuel Asante categorically put it to the complaints that Kofi Baah who calls himself Nana Abor Atta II is Paramount Chief of Gomoa Fetteh he (DSP Samuel Asante) listens to “so if they have anything to say, they should go and sit with him since he (Kofi Baah) is the chief of Gomoa Fetteh.”

The senior police officer, according to them, went ahead to warm the elders of Gomoa Fetteh Abor Twidan Royal family that if they don’t obey Kofi Baah and go ahead with the funeral service and anything happens to them, it is their own problem because he would pretends as if he was sick and put off his phone and leave them to their fate.

“What is very shocking here that it is bad for the whole Police Commander to make such unguided and unprofessional statement. This is very annoying and disgusting because our former head of Abor Twidan Royal family was shot dead, and since his gruesome murder, the police are telling us that upon their investigations they didn’t know what happened before he was shot dead.

“What can we do as a family and now the whole Gomoa Ojobi District Police Commander is telling us that if there is a likelihood the same things happen and that he, the senior police officer who is mandatory to protect lives and properties is telling our elders that he will off his personal phone to protend like he is not available.

“So is it good way the whole police Commander to talk to civilians,” the residents of Gomoa Fetteh stated and called on the current Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno to, immediately reshuffle DSP Samuel Asante,” they appealed.

They stated that they are expecting that the current Inspector General of Police, Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, who was sworn in on March 14, 2025, would listen to “our advise to reshuffle Gomoa Ojobi District Police Commander for the peace to prevail in the area.

“We therefore plead with the IGP to see to it that this DSP Samuel Asante is been interrogated and brought to book, and also deal with this Kwesi Alhaji and his landguard issues in Gomoa Fetteh before it escalates to something else some day,” they further stressed.

However when contacted via telephone call to get his side of the story, DSP Samuel Asante denied assigning policemen from Ojobi District Police Commander to provide security protection to the landguards to cause to rhe people and properties in the area.

He further refuted allegations that he meddled in chieftaincy and land disputes in the area, saying these allegations were calculated attempt to tarnish his hard won reputation.

He stated tha;”It is not true that l am making myself a kingmaker in Gomoa Fetteh. I didn’t determine who is a chief of Gomoa Fetteh and who is not.”

“It is not true that whenever a complaint is lodged against Kwesi Alhaji, Mr Kofi Baah, Kweku Dadzie or any of their cahoots, l will rubbish the case and “if you request for extract too, l would go angry and threatens with arrest for no reason,” he stated.

He stated that when the news reached him that some thugs have stormed the Gomoa Fetteh on Friday March 21, 2015 to cause mayhem, he quickly deployed Police patrol team from Kasoa Police Station to the Gomoa Fetteh.

According to him, the police officers reported back to him that they had not met any thug or see any property vandalised by the thugs in the area.

“So in the afternoon, l received another call again that there is trouble in the area following the move by the elders of Gomoa Fetteh Abor Twidan Royal family to bring a team of soldiers to protect them to organise the funeral for the late Rev. Odartey Lamptey and that l have personally went to the town but couldn’t see any soldier in the area. And that it is not l am not supporting some elders to attack members of Gomoa Fetteh Abor Twidan,” the senior police officer told the journalist.

He stated categorically that when the issue of misunderstanding between the funeral committee of Gomoa Fetteh and members of Abor Twidan Royal family had been brought to his office he invited the two factions and try his possible best to resolve the matter.

He noted that during the meeting it was stated that the Gomoa Fetteh township had a funeral committee who are opposing the date fixed by the members of the Gomoa Fetteh Abor Twidan Royal family to hold the funeral of the late Odartey Lamptey.