Tension Brews In Mepe Adzigo…”Sreku Stool” Marries The Rightful Person For The Paramount Queen-mother

Tension is escalating in the Mepe Traditional Area of the North Tongu District as the Concerned Citizens of Mepe call for the immediate resolution of the protracted chieftaincy dispute surrounding the Anipati Paramount Stool and the Paramount Queen-mother Stool of Adzigo Divisional Clan.

At a press conference held in Mepe, the group condemned the lingering disputes, which have persisted for nearly two decades, significantly stalling the development of the area.

They further accused certain individuals of causing confusion and division within the traditional leadership of the town.

According to the group, the absence of a substantive Paramount Chief for the Mepe Traditional Area has adversely impacted the community’s social and infrastructural development.

They stressed the need for swift action by kingmakers, elders, and stakeholders to install a rightful successor to the late Paramount Chief, Torgbui Anipati, who passed away 19 years ago.

A critical point of contention is the installation of Mamaga Adzo Sreku IV as the Paramount Queen-mother of Mepe, which the Concerned Citizens allege was done untraditionally and unlawfully.

They claim Mamaga Adzo Sreku IV’s enstoolment was orchestrated by unauthorized elders without consulting the rightful kingmakers of the Sreku Stool.

The group revealed that the Sreku Stool has now identified the rightful candidate for the position of the Paramount Queen-mother.

They are urging the accredited elders of Adzigo Divisional Clan to take immediate steps to enstool the rightful individual to prevent further division and potential calamities in the area.

“It is an open argument in Mepe that Mamaga Adzo Sreku IV is not the rightful person to ascend the Sreku Stool. This gross misconduct has caused tension and confusion, which threaten human security in the area,” the group stated.

The Concerned Citizens also leveled serious allegations against Mamaga Adzo Sreku IV, accusing her of playing a divisive role in the Mepe Paramount Chieftaincy dispute.

They cited her alleged involvement in the illegal installation of a rival Paramount Chief under the stool name Togbega Komla Anipati V, as well as attempts to undermine other traditional leaders.

The group further noted that Mamaga Adzo Sreku IV’s actions, including a public confrontation with former President John Dramani Mahama and a petition against the Mankralo of Mepe, Togbe Korsi Nego VI, have deepened the divisions within the community.

The Concerned Citizens of Mepe are appealing to the Ministry of Chieftaincy, the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, and the National House of Chiefs to intervene and expedite the resolution of the chieftaincy disputes.

They also urged the judicial committee of the National House of Chiefs to prioritize the case between the Adzesu and Gli Royal families to bring lasting peace to the area.

“Our paramount concern is the unity and development of Mepe. The unresolved disputes have made our traditional area dysfunctional and exposed us to public ridicule,” they lamented.

The group emphasized the need for peace and unity ahead of the upcoming Afenorto Festival in August, warning that further delays in resolving the disputes may compel them to pursue other constitutional and customary measures to ensure justice.

In conclusion, the Concerned Citizens called on the government to address the developmental needs of Mepe and urged traditional leaders to rise above their differences for the betterment of the community.

As the tension in Mepe continues to rise, all eyes are on the principal kingmakers and elders of the Anipati and Sreku Stools to take decisive action to restore peace and dignity to the traditional area.