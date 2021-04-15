Severe Tension is brewing within the New patriotic Party (NPP) in the Central Region over the disappearance of some GH¢210,000. 00 (21 billion old Ghana Cedis) meant for the payment of caterers in the Region and believed to be stucked in a couple’s account.

Information gathered by your authoritative SUPREME Newspaper has it that the Ekumfi Constituency Women Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and her husband, Madam Khadija Anderson and Ike Lord Enu respectively, have allegedly squandered a whooping GH¢210,000. 00 (21 billion old Ghana Cedis) belonging to caterers in the Central Region.

Madam Khadija Anderson who double as the Deputy Director for Monitoring and Evaluation at the Central Regional office of the School Feeding Secretariat in Cape Coast, together with her husband who is also the Mfantseman Constituency Organizer of the NPP, have connived to defraud caterers who provided one hot meal for Junior High Students (JHS3) pupils in the Central Region of their monies.

It would be recalled that, as part of government support for students in the wake of COVID-19, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo directed the former Minister for Gender and Social Protection, Hon. Cynthia Morrison to provide one hot meal for JHS3 pupils across the country; both government and private schools to reduce economic hardship on parents due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

Contracts were awarded to that effect and services were duly provided.

However, information gathered indicates that Khadija Anderson alone was given contracts to supervise three (3) regions including Central, Western and Western North whilst her husband, Ike Lord Enu was contracted to provide one hot meal to school children in the whole Mfantseman constituency.

It has emerged that, funds released for payment of services has been paid into Khadija Anderson and her husband’s accounts by the National School Feeding Secretariat.

Meanwhile, caterers who provided food for the schools have not received their money since last year as information has it that, Khadija Anderson could not make the monies available for paying these caterers.

Although information points to the fact that Khadija Anderson is in possession of the monies paid to her for disbursement to caterers, she was reported to have claimed that the monies paid by the National School Feeding Secretariat is stuck in S.N.A. ventures Momo Account which belongs to the Central Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Robert Kutin jnr who is alleged to be lobbying for MMDCE positions for Khadija Anderson and her husband, Ike Lord Enu for the Ekumfi and Mfantseman Assemblies respectively.

This has generated great confusion as affected caterers could not determine who is in custody of their funds and hence, have launched an attack on some party leaders, who called and gave out the contract to them, to pay their entitlement for them.

The situation has also brewed tango between the Former Regional 1st Vice Chairman Joe Donkoh, Robert Kutin jnr and other party executives who have been trading blows over the whereabouts of the monies.

Polling station executives and party faithfuls who are very peeved about how Khadija Anderson and her husband have disgracefully shortchanged caterers in the region, are calling on the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Local Government Minister; Dan Kwaku Botwe, Council of Elders and Party Leadership to reject any lobbying ongoing on behalf of the couple.

They said Chairman Kutin’s claims that the couple are political son and daughter must be disregarded as they are just individuals with parochial interests which will destroy the image of the NPP and dwindle its fortunes in the near future.

They also called for thorough investigations into the whereabouts of the said GH¢210,000. 00 released as payment for caterers.