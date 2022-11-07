Tension in Enchi over gun killings

Four unknown men who allegedly attempted to attack some persons at the palace of Beyeeman Tano Kwaw Benbuin II, Paramount Chief of Aowin Traditional Area in the Western North Region have been shot dead.

The deceased, alleged to be from the ages of 45 to 60 are yet to be identified by their relatives.

The bodies have since been deposited at the Enchi Government hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

A woman who also allegedly sustained injuries as a result of the indiscriminate gunshot into the crowd was rushed to the Enchi Government for treatment.

A source that briefed the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the deceased allegedly stormed the Paramount Chief’s palace at about 0615 hours on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

It added that though the cause of the attack was not yet known, it was believed to be associated with chieftaincy dispute.

Although the police refused to comment on the issue, they had beefed up security at the palace and in the Municipality.

GNA’s visit to some areas within Enchi, that calm had returned to the town as people were going about their normal businesses without any disturbances, however some residents appealed to the police to arrest and prosecute anyone involved in the crime to serve as a deterrent to others.

They also called on the police to provide enough security within Enchi and its environs to avert any further attacks.