Tension In Ghana Police Service: IGP Promotes Juniors Over Senior Officers

There is an uneasy calm within the Ghana Police Service over promotions purported to be carried out by the Inspector General oof Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

Reliable information gathered indicates that, there is a planned promotion on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 in which the IGP has allegedly lined up some of his cronies for promotions.

These cronies, according to the information are junior officers; some are one or two years at their present rank, without recourse to seniority culminating into serious tension and dissatisfaction of job placement.

Dr George Akuffo Dampare is accused of promoting juniors above their seniors without recourse to the existing structures and has turned the Ghana Police Service into his “personal organization” and decides to do what pleases him at any point in time.

Discrete information indicated majority of senior officers are uncomfortable with this development and are peeved at the IGP for causing confusion among officers.

Aggrieved Senior officers are calling on the new Minister for Interior, to intervene.

According to them, since the interior minister is new at post, it will be heartwarming and appropriate for him to do due diligence to whatever promotion is brought before him before approval.

They noted however that, the appointment of the new interior minister Hon Henry Kwartey has brought about new dimension and direction full of hope to members of the service for which, members of the Ghana Police Service are looking up to him to bring sanity into the abuses of the IGP.