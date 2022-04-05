Tension In Nandom As Military, Police Invade Community

The Chiir family of Nandom in the Nandom Municipality, have expressed grave worry about the invasion of joint military and police operatives of the Palace.

According to them, the invasion happened in the early hours of Sunday, April 03, and added the security operatives were in search of weapons.

The family indicated that they were held hostage by the joint forces without a warrant describing the action of the two security services as “shameful”.

The Chiir family said this in a statement signed by Mr Peter Aabenyaa Deri, the Head of the Chiir Family, and Mr Frederick Polkuu, an elder of the family, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Wa.

“We (the Members of the Chiir family) woke up this dawn to see heavy joint military and police team that besieged the Palace and held us hostage and forcefully entered our rooms to mount an unprovoked, unwarranted, unnecessary and utterly disgusting “unsuccessful search for weapons” without providing any warrant to that effect,” the statement said.

It added that the Chiir family members were prevented from attending to nature’s call within the period of invasion and called the action an “authorised curfew.”

The statement said the action followed the gazetting of Professor Edmond Delle, the Chief Executive Officer of Rabito Clinic, as the new Chief of Nandom by the Regional House of Chiefs, National House of Chiefs, and the Acting President of the Nandom Traditional Council, despite an injunction by the IGP to prohibit Prof. Delle from outdooring himself as Nandom Naa.

The statement appealed to all relevant stakeholders of Nandom to call the Regional House of Chiefs to allow due procedures to follow to ensure the right person was determined and gazette as the new Nandom Naa for peace to prevail in the area.