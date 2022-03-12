Tension In Nkwanta South Over Distribution Of Premix Fuel

The youth of Kabiti, a fishing community in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region, are unhappy over the way their leaders are handling issues pertaining to premix fuel in the area

According to them, their main occupation was fishing, with the fuel serving as blood for their trade and alleged that leadership only sold the commodity to friends and families leaving majority of the youth to suffer.

They explained that they also had families to take care of but without the necessary fuel for fishing, it was hard for them and therefore pleaded with the Nkwanta South MCE to intervene in the situation of the premix fuel.

They however called on their leaders especially those responsible for the premix fuel in Nkwanta to make sure that the premix fuel was available to every fisherman in the town or face their wrath.

The youth made this known to journalists during a durbar organized by the chief of Kabiti, Nana Alfa Okonteh, to resolve the premix saga confronting the community.

The chief of the area urged the youth to live in peace and harmony with each other while the matter was resolved saying without peace there would not be development.