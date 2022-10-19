Tension In Universities As Labour Unions Strike

Four Public universities Workers unions have vowed not to resume work until government addresses their concerns.

Some public universities in Accra are begining to feel the brunt of the whole strike as academic activities are being affected.

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), the Tertiary Education Workers Union (TEWU), the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG), and the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) are on strike demanding payment of off-campus, fuel and car maintenance allowances.

Also, Distance students’ exams on hold at University of Ghana.

Students pursuing distance education programmes were on campus waiting to write the rest of their exams.

President of the University of Ghana- Legon branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Dr. Samuel Nkumbaan, said that students pursuing distance education programmes who are in their second week of writing exams will not be able to complete the semester until there is an agreement on payment of the allowances.

According to him the various workshops organised to enhance capacity have all been suspended, and things are likely to continue if they do not receive positive feedback from government.

“Until what is right is done, we will hold on to this strike,” Dr. Nkumbaan said.

Also, President of UTAG at UPSA, Dr. Richard Amankwa Fosu, explained that the examination system of the school is handled by an external entity; hence, they can continue their activities because the group supervising the examinations is not on strike.

However, he noted that levels 100, 300, and 400, who are in their sixth week of the academic calendar, will not be able to attend lectures due to the strike.

Dr. Fosu said with fuel prices increasing day by day, the government has decided to withdraw not only the fuel allowance but also the refund given to senior members to commute (Off-Campus) and the allowance for car maintenance.

“With the cost of fuel going up, nobody must be left alone, everyone must be treated fairly,” he said.

The UPSA UTAG President said classes had been interrupted, and no lectures were going on, adding that students were also protesting about the issue.

The leaders of the four labour unions according to reports assembled staff members for a short briefing at the security checkpoint of the main campus gate.

The various union leaders from TEWU, SSA-UoG, and GAUA directed their members to move away from any official duties.

“Until our allowances are restored and we are given what is due us, you must not come to the office. Go home and have fun with your partners,” a Senior Staff of the University of Ghana, Francis Sosoo, said.

The Secretary of TEWU at the University of Ghana, Naa Zakaria Gumah, also indicated that the various unions have designated people to go around campus to ensure every staff obliges to the strike rules.

However, he noted that essential service workers such as security and health personnel will be on duty to ensure maximum protection of the facility and the safety of people.

He called on all staff to heed the union leaders’ call to ensure fairness and equity throughout this period.

“Lecture halls and some hostels have been closed, what will you come and do at work. Sit home and relax, at the right time we will call you back,” Mr. Gumah said.