Tension Mounts At Ngleshie Alata! Chief Wants James Town Police Commander Transferred

The Divisional Chief of Armaah – man Nii Armaah Kwafo II who also double as the acting president of the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council in the Greater Accra Region is calling on the powers that be especially the Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare to immediately transfer DSP Tieku, James Town District Police Commander from the region.

He accuses the James Town Police Commander of allegedly backing the illegal activities of persons who wield no power in the scheme of things against the elected acting president Nii Armah Kawfio II.

Tieku is creating fierce tension and unrest at Ngleshie Traditional Council and we will not rest but impress on his superiors to have him transferred in other to maintain the peace in the region.” he said

The call follows the forceful removal and change of keys to the office of the acting president without his consent, he therefore reported the matter to the police after which some individuals were arrested and bailed.

Commander Tieku decided to settle the matter of unlawful removal of the keys to the acting president’s office amicably between the secretary of the council and two other persons who have no locus in the running of the traditional council and the acting president amicably when there is a clear case of criminality the acting president want pursued at the law courts.

At a heated meeting at the Commanders office on Thursday 14 January, DSP Tieku read some portions of the Chieftaincy Act which has no link to the matter that was reported to the police for the necessary action to be taken.

After going back and forth he concluded the meeting by saying that the issue at hand is a CIVIL matter and therefore he proposed the sharing of keys amongst some staff of the council to enable everyone has a key which does not augur well for the office the acting president hold, which means everyone can at any point in time have access to the acting president’s office.

Commander Tieku is aware that the Courts have barred anyone from doing anything in the office and so therefore even the entering of the office to perpetuate this illegality amounts to contempt of court but commander Tieku sees no evil and is hell bent on using his position to support his friend Prince Asharku Quaye who is a claimant to the James town stool who are pulling the strings behind to frustrate and make the acting president’s reign ungovernable.

This is the clearest indication that DSP Tieku has taken sides which will be very dangerous because justice will never be served so far as he remains at post. Adding that this is not the first time the District Commander has failed to remain neutral.

Commander Tieku has instructed his juniors that if anyone comes to lodge a complaint about any matter regarding Ngleshie Alata Traditional council the person/persons must be directed at him, at no point should they take any one’s statement without express orders from him says Police officer Frank Dwamoah when we wanted to report a matter.

Commander Tieku even questioned the powers and legitimacy of Nii Armah Kwafio II.

“Who is DSP Tieku to challenge the legitimacy of the acting president of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council who has been gazetted by the National House of Chiefs? If he does not know, Ngleshie Alata has a legitimate president who is also a legitimate chief and he has oversight responsibility over the Traditional Council in the absence of a Chief.

“If you, a police commander, have no vital information on the chiefs and Traditional authorities of your area and you don’t go to the rightful place to get the needed information to know those you must deal with, then you are not on top of your job.

Nii Armah Kwafio II stated categorically that DSP Tieku has a bad relationship with him and some other gazzetted chiefs so his immediate transfer from the area would cool tensions at James Town and the entire District.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807 Follow News Ghana on Followon Google News