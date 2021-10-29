Tension mounts in Kpetoe over enstoolment of new chief

Tension is mounting at Kpetoe near Ho in the Agotime Ziope District of the Volta Region over the enstoolment of a new Chief, News Ghana sources confirmed late Thursday.

Even before the late Chief of Kpetoe Nene Noi Keteku III is given a befitting burial to join his ancestors, three groups within the Royal Family of Kpetoe are each presenting their candidates to be initiated to takeover the vacant stool.

One of the groups, our sources say has presented and already confined an educationist Keteku Wisdom while a second group has also presented Afola Christian, a person they believe is the right heir to the late throne.

The third group is also said to be getting ready to present their candidate to commence the confinement process as well as the performance of certain rituals in accordance with the traditions of the people.

The development is said to have caused fear and tension among residents in all 33 towns within the Agotime area.

A resident who spoke to News Ghana Thursday evening on condition of anonymity said, “There is tension mounting in all the towns in the Agotime area all because of who succeeds our late Chief.”

The final funeral rites for the late Chief Nene Keteku III who died sometime back is scheduled for November 12th to 21st this year.

It would be recalled that similar developments have taken place in several parts of the country leading to insecurity.

News Ghana will continue to monitor the situation on the ground and will update readers accordingly. Enditem