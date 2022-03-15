Tension Mounts On Akufo-Addo To Sack ECG MD

The staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) are fighting any intended extension of their Managing Director, Mr Kwame Agyeman-Budu, saying he must leave the state power company after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 60 years.

Led by their divisional leadership under the Trade Union Congress (TUC), the workers, clad in red, picketed the company’s office against the refusal of the MD to stay away from the premises.

They told the media at a press conference on Tuesday, 15 March 2022 that the presence of the MD was an illegal invasion of the company’s property.

The wondered why he is still holding himself as the MD and signing official documents.

The angry workers argue that the MD clocked 60 years on 21 February 2021.

According to them, an earlier petition to the Board of the company notifying the members of the MD’s non-performance and retirement has also not been responded to.