Tension Rises As NDC Questions Mahama’s Appointment Of Alleged NPP-Affiliated Air Force Chief

Tensions have erupted within the Ghana Air Force following President John Dramani Mahama’s appointment of Air Commodore Eric Agyen-Frempong as the Acting Chief of Air Staff.

The decision has not only sparked discontent among junior and senior officers at the Military Airforce Base but has also ignited strong opposition from within the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Party loyalists are questioning Agyen-Frempong’s allegiance to the Mahama-led administration, citing his marriage to a known New Patriotic Party (NPP) member as a major concern.

Reports suggest that NDC grassroots supporters fear his close ties to the opposition party could compromise the government’s agenda and create conflicts of interest in national security operations.

“The president cannot appoint someone whose wife is an active NPP executive. How do we trust him to fully support the NDC government’s vision when his household is aligned with our political opponents?” one NDC member expressed.

Dissenting voices within the party argue that the appointment undermines the sacrifices of dedicated NDC members who fought to bring the party back to power in the 2024 elections. Some foot soldiers have even accused Agyen-Frempong of harboring sympathies for the NPP, citing instances where his actions allegedly worked against the interests of the NDC.

As the controversy grows, insiders indicate that President Mahama has been made aware of the widespread concerns, with calls intensifying for the appointment to be rescinded.

Party members fear that retaining Agyen-Frempong in such a critical military role could lead to governance gridlocks, policy conflicts, and even internal sabotage.

Dr. John Krah-Klenam, a leading NDC foot soldier, warned that appointing a perceived opposition figure to a key security position could disrupt government operations and create instability within the administration.

“We are preventing political instability. Since we know him to be an NPP mole, he could prioritize his party’s interests over the ruling government’s agenda, potentially undermining key initiatives. This could lead to distrust within the administration,” he argued.

While some acknowledge Agyen-Frempong’s professional competence as an Air Commodore, they insist that his alleged political affiliation makes him unsuitable for the role.

NDC members demanding his removal believe that allowing him to remain in office could erode confidence in the party’s leadership.

With pressure mounting, all eyes are on President Mahama to determine whether he will stand by his decision or heed the growing calls to revoke the appointment.