Tensions Erupt Between NPP Whip and Petroleum CEO During Parliamentary Break

A heated verbal confrontation took place between the Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, and the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Commission, Emeafa Hardcastle, during a break in the Parliamentary Appointments Committee proceedings on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

The incident occurred in the corridors of Parliament, where Hardcastle, while engaged in conversation, referred to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) caucus as a “micro minority.” This remark quickly escalated into a fiery back-and-forth between Hardcastle and Annoh-Dompreh. The argument unfolded as the committee was already grappling with serious issues, including bribery allegations made by activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor against some of its members.

Wisdom Kwaku Deku, the Acting Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA) and a popular social media personality known as Yayra Koku, provided further context to the altercation. According to Deku, who was seated next to Hardcastle during the exchange, Annoh-Dompreh had initially approached Dr. Edward Omane Boamah for a conversation. Hardcastle reportedly suggested that he return to the vetting process, which led Annoh-Dompreh to respond with a threat: “We will not vet him today. You guys haven’t seen anything yet.”

In response, Hardcastle fired back with the phrase that sparked the tension: “You are a micro minority; what can you do?” Annoh-Dompreh, clearly offended by the comment, replied, “You call me micro minority? I will deal with you in public.”

A video of the incident, shared by Channel One TV, shows the exchange escalating further. Annoh-Dompreh pressed Hardcastle on her comment, questioning, “You called us micro minority?” Hardcastle, unphased, responded: “But you are a micro minority. Doesn’t Afenyo (Minority Leader) himself use that phrase?” She then added, “You think you can bully me here?”

The situation continued to escalate when Annoh-Dompreh accused Hardcastle of calling him “silly,” which further fueled the argument. “Please, please, please. You cannot call me silly…” he protested, while Hardcastle stood her ground.

The verbal clash between the two public figures has since sparked discussions among observers, with many weighing in on the appropriateness of the exchange and its broader implications for parliamentary decorum. As the incident continues to make waves, questions about how such tensions might affect the functioning of the legislative body are being raised.