Tensions Escalate at Homowo Polling Station Amid Allegations of Hidden Camera

Tensions erupted at the Homowo polling station in the Tema East Constituency on December 7 following allegations of a hidden camera installed in a nearby streetlight. ‘

The situation quickly escalated, resulting in heated exchanges between voters and polling officials, as the chaotic scene disrupted the voting process.

A video circulating online captured the unrest, with crowds gathering and further fueling suspicions that the alleged hidden camera was being used to monitor or influence voters. The accusations amplified the already tense atmosphere, drawing widespread attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #YFMGhana (@y1079fm)

Security personnel were called in to restore order, working to calm the agitated crowd and ensure that voting could resume. Their presence helped restore a sense of control, allowing the polling activities to continue under heightened security measures.

The Tema East Constituency is witnessing a fierce contest between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate Yohane Armah Ashitey and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate Isaac Ashai Odamtten. As tensions remain high, electoral observers and security personnel are closely monitoring the situation to ensure that the elections proceed peacefully and without further disruptions.

The Electoral Commission has yet to address the allegations but is expected to take action to investigate the claims and prevent further unrest in the constituency.