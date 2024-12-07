Tensions Escalate at Mantse Palace No.1 Polling Station in Odododiodio Constituency

The Mantse Palace No.1 polling station in the Odododiodio constituency saw a troubling incident of violence today, resulting in a male voter sustaining a head injury during a heated altercation.

In a viral video, the injured man is seen bleeding profusely while surrounded by onlookers. Despite his injuries, the man appeared agitated, prompting others to intervene and escort him away from the scene to avoid further confrontation with the alleged aggressor.

According to Christian Yalley, a reporter from TV3 on the ground, the altercation stemmed from an accusation by an alleged New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporter against an NDC official. The NPP supporter accused the NDC official of relocating the voter register to an unauthorized area where voting was not taking place.

Despite attempts by the official to explain the situation, confusion ensued, leading to a physical scuffle. The NPP supporter involved in the incident has since been taken into police custody for questioning.

Odododiodio, historically known for election-related tensions, has seen increased concerns about security following this incident. The situation was further complicated by earlier complaints from voters about faint ink on ballot papers, which raised fears that some votes might be invalidated.

The Electoral Commission (EC) responded promptly, assuring voters that all ballots would be accounted for and accurately processed. However, the violence at the polling station has only intensified worries about the potential for unrest in the constituency as the day continues.

As the investigation continues, the EC and security agencies will likely increase their focus on maintaining peace and order in Odododiodio.