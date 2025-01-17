Koku Anyidoho and Cadman Mills clash over Asomdwee Park

Tensions have erupted between Koku Anyidoho, founder of the Atta Mills Institute, and Cadman Mills, the brother of the late President John Evans Atta Mills, as a public dispute over the legacy of the former president unfolds on social media.

The disagreement, which started on Twitter, sees Anyidoho calling for peace and privacy, while Cadman Mills offers a more combative response. Anyidoho, in a reflective tweet, expressed his desire to live quietly, urging the media to respect his privacy. “I’m a very content and quiet citizen, so media houses should allow me to enjoy my peace. I have no comments to make, so please leave me alone to enjoy my peace,” he wrote.

However, Cadman Mills fired back with a pointed critique, mocking Anyidoho and accusing him of losing influence. In a sharply worded tweet, Mills wrote, “Your name has been erased from Asomdwee Park. You are now a nonentity. Contact NAPO. Maybe you can be his chauffeur if you are willing to dress better. NUT CASE! YOU WILL ACCOUNT!”

The exchange has drawn significant attention online, reigniting the ongoing friction between the two men, particularly concerning their roles in preserving the legacy of the late President Atta Mills. Anyidoho, who once served as Deputy Minister of Communication and a close ally of the late president, has previously faced criticism from certain factions within the ruling party. Meanwhile, Cadman Mills, who has publicly voiced his stance on the preservation of his brother’s legacy, has been critical of Anyidoho’s actions and influence.

This public spat highlights the personal and political divides that continue to shape the discourse around the memory of John Evans Atta Mills, even after his death. The ongoing feud between Anyidoho and Mills serves as a reminder of the complex dynamics within Ghanaian politics, where figures connected to the late president continue to battle over his legacy and their roles in shaping it.