Tensions Escalate in Obuasi as Clashes Between Small-Scale Miners and Military Leave Nine Dead

Tensions have risen in Obuasi, where violent clashes between small-scale miners and military personnel contracted by AngloGold Ashanti have led to multiple fatalities.

According to reports, the altercation took place after a group of miners reportedly entered one of the shafts of the company, leading to a confrontation with the heavily armed military guards.

At least nine individuals have lost their lives in the violence, while nine others are receiving medical attention after sustaining gunshot wounds. Three of the deceased died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where they had been rushed for treatment. The ongoing violence has caused widespread concern in the region, with local authorities and the mining company working to address the situation.

In response to the escalation, Akoma FM intercepted an internal memo urging AngloGold Ashanti workers to refrain from wearing company uniforms amid fears of further confrontation. The tension has prompted the Ghanaian government to take swift action, with reports indicating that President Akufo-Addo has been briefed on the situation and has ordered a security buildup in the area to restore order.

The deadly incident highlights the fragile security situation in Obuasi, a region with a long history of tensions between large mining operations and small-scale miners. As the situation unfolds, local authorities are under pressure to manage the conflict and ensure that further violence is avoided.