Tensions Escalate Within Ghana’s NDC Over Alleged First Lady Influence in Appointments

Rising frustration within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is beginning to spill over, as party members voice growing suspicions that First Lady Lordina Mahama holds undue influence over key government appointments.

This claim has fueled discontent among party insiders and loyal supporters, who allege that decisions regarding appointments to critical positions are being shaped by the First Lady behind the scenes.

The frustrations are particularly pronounced among NDC members who feel sidelined from prominent roles, with sources close to the presidency suggesting that Lordina Mahama’s influence in the decision-making process is at the heart of the discontent. This has sparked unrest, with some loyalists threatening to stage protests against particular appointees if they believe this influence continues unchecked. In some cases, tensions have already led party supporters to invade offices of government agencies, demanding the removal of certain individuals appointed to key positions.

Among those caught up in the controversy is the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, who is seen by many as a conduit for the First Lady’s influence, with some insiders alleging that he has been involved in facilitating appointments aligned with her preferences. These claims have deepened divisions within the party and raised concerns about the erosion of internal party unity.

One of the most significant flashpoints has been the controversy surrounding the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD). The President, according to sources, had made a promise to a respected chief that a particular individual would be appointed as CEO of the organization. However, this commitment was reportedly sidelined in favor of Dr. Randy Abbey, a man with close ties to the First Family. Many believe that this decision was driven by Lordina Mahama, which has led to a fracture within the party, with some questioning the fairness and transparency of the appointment process.

Further fueling the growing unrest, a list of potential ministerial appointments was leaked to the press, sparking additional controversy. The list, which included several prominent NDC figures like Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo, Mubarak Muntaka, and Samuel Nartey George, was quickly dismissed by government spokespeople as fake. However, sources insist the list was legitimate, only prematurely leaked before the First Lady could intervene. Allegedly, upon learning of the list, Lordina Mahama objected to some of the proposed nominees and their positions, leading to the government’s retraction of the list and raising questions about her level of involvement in the appointment process.

The situation reached a new level of tension when reports surfaced that some party members, including Sammy Gyemfi and Eric Agyei of the Bono Alliance, had lobbied Lordina Mahama to push for the appointment of Malik Basintale as CEO of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA). This attempt to influence a key appointment has reportedly caused friction with George Opare Addo, the Minister for Youth Development, who feels that the First Lady’s intervention is undermining his role. These allegations bear a striking resemblance to claims made during President Mahama’s first term when similar accusations of undue influence were leveled against his wife—claims that were vehemently denied at the time.

With frustration growing, some NDC members are warning of a potential split in the party if these allegations of interference are not addressed. The party’s base, particularly its foot soldiers, are threatening to escalate their protests, which could further destabilize the administration’s agenda and threaten the unity of the NDC. As tensions continue to rise, the Mahama administration finds itself caught in a difficult balancing act—addressing internal party grievances while trying to maintain the trust of the public.

Whether these tensions will result in lasting damage to the NDC remains uncertain. The coming weeks will reveal whether the party can mend the rift caused by these allegations or if the fallout will prove to be more damaging than anyone anticipates.