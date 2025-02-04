Tensions Flare as Alleged Insults Disrupt Parliamentary Vetting Process

The usually rigorous vetting process for ministerial nominees took a dramatic turn last Thursday when a heated exchange between Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin and Weija-Gbawe MP Jerry Ahmed Shaib descended into chaos.

Bernard Ahiafor, Chairman of Parliament’s Appointments Committee, has now shed light on the incident, accusing Afenyo-Markin of hurling insults at Shaib during the tense session.

In an exclusive interview with TV3’s Alfred Ocansey, Ahiafor recounted the confrontation, stating, “Afenyo-Markin called Jerry Shaib silly and told him he wasn’t doing what he was brought to the vetting to do. Anyone on the committee who listened to them heard the insults.” The clash, which unfolded during a critical stage of the vetting process, has highlighted the deepening rift between the Minority and Majority factions within the committee.

The vetting process, designed to scrutinize the qualifications and credibility of nominees for key government positions, is no stranger to political sparring. However, the reported verbal altercation has raised concerns about the deteriorating decorum and professionalism in Parliament. Ahiafor, while acknowledging the disruptions, maintained that the committee remained functional despite the suspension of two members. “The suspension of two of the eleven members did not mean we could not work,” he insisted.

Ahiafor also expressed unease over the tone of some questions posed during the vetting, suggesting that attempts at humor undermined the seriousness of the process. “I’m worried about some of the questions asked during vetting. While some humor is allowed, it shouldn’t overshadow the gravity of the task at hand,” he remarked. His comments reflect growing unease about whether the committee is fulfilling its mandate to thoroughly assess nominees or succumbing to political theatrics.

Despite the controversies, the vetting process is set to resume. Ahiafor revealed that Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga informed the committee of a postponement, with the next sitting now scheduled for Monday, February 3, at 11:00 AM. “The Majority Leader said the Speaker had postponed the meeting, and the Committee could continue its work,” he explained.

The incident has sparked debate about the state of Ghana’s parliamentary proceedings, with critics questioning whether personal grievances and partisan tensions are overshadowing the nation’s legislative priorities. As the vetting process continues, all eyes will be on whether the committee can restore a sense of order and focus on its critical role in shaping the country’s leadership. For now, the fallout from last Thursday’s chaos serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing Ghana’s political landscape.