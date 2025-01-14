Tensions Flare at Parliamentary Vetting of Attorney General-Designate Dr. Dominic Ayine

A dramatic scene unfolded during the vetting of Attorney General-designate Dr. Dominic Ayine before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Monday, January 13, 2025, when Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin stormed out of the proceedings.

The controversy began when Suame MP, John Darko, raised a question concerning a potential conflict of interest involving Dr. Ayine’s law firm. Although the committee Chairman had previously ruled that the nominee had addressed the issue, Darko insisted on revisiting the matter, citing unresolved concerns.

The Chairman, however, maintained his position, refusing to allow the question to be brought up again. This decision led to a heated exchange between Darko and the Chairman, with Darko accusing the Chairman of unfair treatment.

Tensions mounted as Minority Leader Afenyo-Markin weighed in, expressing dissatisfaction with how the committee chair was handling members of the opposition, particularly new MPs. He accused the Chairman of displaying bias, directing his frustrations at the treatment of NPP members.

“Chairman, with the greatest of respect, I have observed consistently the way you go at my members, especially the young ones, the new ones. It’s not the right way,” Afenyo-Markin said. “I’ve been quiet watching, but the way it is going, it is not too right.”

The disagreement reached a boiling point, prompting Afenyo-Markin to walk out of the vetting proceedings in protest, leaving the committee room in turmoil.

This incident highlights the ongoing tension in Ghana’s parliamentary proceedings, particularly during high-stakes vetting sessions, as political disagreements continue to shape the tone of the country’s governance.