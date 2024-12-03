Tensions Mount Ahead of Ghana’s 2024 Elections as Special Voting Exercise Unfolds

The special voting exercise on Monday, December 2, 2024, provided a preview of the high-stakes atmosphere surrounding Ghana’s general elections, set for December 7.

Conducted across 14 out of 16 regions, the exercise catered to security personnel, electoral officials, media representatives, and others who will play pivotal roles during the main election. While the majority of the process unfolded peacefully, several incidents of controversy and tension highlighted the challenges that could shape the broader election environment.

Among those who participated in the early voting were prominent figures such as Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson Jean Mensa and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare. Mensa cast her vote in the La-Dadekotopon constituency, while Dr. Dampare voted at the Tema Community 2 polling station. Their involvement underscored the significance of the exercise and set a tone of calm for much of the proceedings, which largely ran smoothly across numerous constituencies.

However, Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency became the center of controversy after a heated incident involving incumbent MP Lydia Seyram Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and her National Democratic Congress (NDC) rival, John Dumelo. Alhassan was seen distributing food to prison officers waiting in line to vote at the Legon Police Station, an act Dumelo quickly condemned as an attempt at vote-buying. The incident sparked widespread public outrage and has since been referred to the Office of the Special Prosecutor, further raising concerns about vote-buying allegations and electoral integrity in the country.

This was not the only incident of controversy. In the Odododiodio constituency, NDC candidate Alfred Nii Kotey Ashie accused NPP’s Abdul Manaf Sowah of distributing money to voters, a claim Sowah denied, explaining that the funds were intended for transportation purposes. In the Cape Coast North constituency, tensions also flared when NDC candidate Dr. Kwabena Mintah Nyarko accused NPP’s Ekow Ewusi of wearing party colors to a polling station, an accusation Ewusi dismissed, stating that his attire was not meant to signify party affiliation.

Further complications arose as multiple reports emerged of voters attempting to photograph their ballots, raising concerns about ballot secrecy and the potential for electoral malpractice. Notably, in Walewale, a Ghana National Fire Service officer was arrested for attempting to take a photo of their ballot. These incidents prompted the Electoral Commission to take extra precautions to ensure that such practices do not disrupt the integrity of the election process.

While there were tensions, some constituencies saw more peaceful proceedings. In Ledzokuku, both NPP and NDC supporters celebrated post-voting, showing optimism despite the absence of official results. In contrast, the Bawku constituency, which has faced unrest in previous elections, experienced a relatively calm special voting exercise, providing some hope for a peaceful process in traditionally volatile areas.

Due to logistical issues, special voting for the Eastern and Western regions has been rescheduled for Thursday, December 5. The Electoral Commission’s decision to recall and verify ballot papers in these regions underscores its commitment to transparency and accuracy, key factors in maintaining public trust.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TV3 Ghana (@tv3_ghana)

The December 2 special voting exercise has offered valuable lessons for the Electoral Commission, security agencies, and other stakeholders involved in the upcoming election. The incidents underscore the need for strict adherence to electoral laws, enhanced security, and rigorous monitoring to ensure that the December 7 elections are fair and credible. With tensions running high, the Electoral Commission, security forces, and political candidates have all pledged to uphold the integrity of the electoral process, reinforcing the democratic resilience of Ghana as it heads toward its crucial general elections.