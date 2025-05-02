Tensions Mount in Prampram Over Alleged Move to Install New Stoolfather

Tensions are escalating in Prampram in the Greater Accra Region following a protest by elders and youth against an alleged attempt to install a new Paramount Stoolfather for the town.

At a press conference on Thursday, the aggrieved group made up of members of the Annor We Royal Family and concerned youth who were clad in red armabdnas and attires, strongly opposed the move, arguing that the community already has a legitimate and long-serving Stoolfather, Numo Osabu Abbey IV.

Addressing the media, spokesperson for the group, Naa Larbiedede Abbey, described the development as “provocative and dangerous,” stressing that any attempt to enstool a new Stoolfather would be resisted. She noted that Numo Osabu Abbey IV has served in the role for decades without dispute, and went on to raise further concerns:

“We are alarmed that Nene Tetteh Wakah’s tenure as chief has been riddled with violence, lawlessness, and bloodshed yet the security agencies have turned a blind eye. Worse still, some members of the Annor We Royal Family have sold their birthright to Nene Tetteh Wakah for mere tokens, heedless of the negative impact their betrayal will have on generations yet unborn. We call on Inspector General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno to ensure that his tenure brings a decisive end to Nene Tetteh Wakah’s brazenly corrupt and dangerous conduct, which has not only cast a dark shadow over Prampram but has also forced indigenes to live in fear.”

Principal Elder Numo S.K. Abbey also called on President John Dramani Mahama, the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, and the IGP to intervene immediately to prevent violence.

In response, Paramount Chief Nene Tetteh Wakah denied reports of a new enstoolment. He clarified that the individual in question was only being introduced as an apprentice to support the gazetted Stoolfather, who is advanced in age and reportedly unable to carry out his duties effectively.

“The person being introduced is not replacing anyone. He is to assist the current Stoolfather due to his limited mobility,” Nene Tetteh Wakah stated.

Meanwhile, security has been intensified in the town as Prampram prepares to celebrate its annual Kplejoo Festival amidst the brewing chieftaincy dispute.