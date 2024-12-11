Tensions Rise Over Tema Central Election Results as NPP Rejects EC Declaration

The Tema West Municipal Election Officer, John Nunoo, has officially declared Ebi Bright of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the winner of the parliamentary election in Tema Central, with a narrow victory of 18,539 votes against Charles Forson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who secured 18,421 votes.

However, the NPP has strongly rejected the results announced by the Electoral Commission (EC), citing significant disputes over the vote tallying process.

The collation of results, which began on the night of December 7, 2024, at Chemu Senior High Technical School, was interrupted by disagreements between NPP and NDC representatives. The situation escalated to the point where police fired teargas, leading to the collapse of one EC official in the early hours of December 8. The collation process was subsequently moved to the Tema Regional Police Command, where it resumed on December 9.

The conflict centered around discrepancies in three of the 148 pink sheets used in the collation, which NPP and NDC officials disagreed over. Manasseh Ofosuhene Asante, the Tema Metro Electoral Officer, oversaw the contentious session. NDC representatives, including Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor, the Member of Parliament for South Dayi, raised objections to the inclusion of certain pink sheets, claiming that presiding officers at those polling stations had not approved them.

Despite these objections, Charles Boateng, the NDC’s constituency chairman, insisted that the disputed pink sheets be included to ensure the accuracy of the final results. The NPP, however, disagreed, with Forson and his supporters arguing that their internal analysis of the pink sheets from all 148 polling stations showed Forson had won the election.

Forson has threatened to take legal action over the results, asserting that if a planned meeting at the EC’s office in Accra on December 10, 2024, does not rectify what he considers an unlawful declaration in favor of Ebi Bright, he will pursue the matter in court.