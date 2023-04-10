Tenth edition of Ghana Fastest Human To Be Launched On Thursday, April 13

The 10th year edition anniversary launch of the Ghana Fastest Hunan Competition will be held on Thursday April 13th 2023 at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The inventor of the Ghana Fastest Human Event is Olympian, Mr. Reks Brobby and he is most grateful to the government of Ghana a companies that have supported the programme such as GNPC, GCB Adidas, Wrenco, Pippas Gym and others.

The Ghana Fastest Human has given the platform to athletes like Desmond Aryee, Benjamin Azamati, Ansah Sarfo, Grace Obuor, Emmanuel Yeboah, Banabas Asante Aggerh, Mary Boakye, Edwin Gadayi and others.

The programme is structured for juviles, Under 18 and seniors in male and female categories.

Nana Asante Bediatuo, Secretary of the President of Ghana, Nana Akuffo Addo will once again launch the 2023 edition of the Ghana’s Fastest Human as the Special guest of honour,

According to PRO of the event, Ken, this year’s event will inspire athletes,especially sprinters for the African Games – Accra 2023 and the Olympic Games, Paris 2024.

Most fans of the event say the tenth anniversary of Ghana’s Fastest Human should be a special one.