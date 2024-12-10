Tepa Omanhene Calls for Calm Amid Heightened Tensions

The Omanhene of Tepa, Nana Adusei Atwenewah Ampeim I, has appealed for calm and restraint following heightened tensions in the town.

Speaking from his palace, the traditional leader urged political parties and residents to de-escalate tensions and avoid actions that could disrupt peace in the area.

This call for calm comes after reports of unrest, including the burning of a car belonging to the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) Director and NPP parliamentary candidate for Tepa, Hon. Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh.

Allegedly, some youth were involved in the destruction of his vehicle and other properties, intensifying tensions within the community.

Nana Adusei Atwenewah Ampeim I emphasized the need for unity and peace, refuting claims circulating on social media that his palace had been attacked or vandalized.

“No one has come to my palace to destroy anything, as has been suggested on social media,” he clarified.

He urged residents not to believe misinformation and focus on maintaining the harmony that Tepa has long been known for.

The Omanhene stressed the importance of dialogue and collaboration to resolve disputes peacefully. “Violence only breeds more violence,” he said, adding, “We are one people, and we must find constructive ways to address our differences without destroying property or harming one another.”

Nana Adusei Atwenewah Ampeim I called on political leaders to take responsibility for ensuring that their supporters remain peaceful.

He appealed to all political parties to educate their members on the importance of tolerance and respect for differing views, especially during this period of heightened political activity.

The Omanhene’s call for peace has resonated with many residents, who have expressed their commitment to supporting efforts to calm tensions.

Traditional leaders, religious figures, and civil society groups in Tepa are also expected to join the peace-building process in the coming days.

As the situation unfolds, Nana Adusei Atwenewah Ampeim I remains optimistic that with collective effort and dialogue, Tepa will overcome its challenges and return to its peaceful state.

“We must remember that peace is a collective responsibility, and it is the foundation of any meaningful development,” he concluded.