Tepa Omanhene Urges Unity and Calm Among Residents After Elections

The Omanhene of Tepa, Nana Adusei Atwenewah Ampeim I, has called for peace, unity, and calm among the people of Tepa, particularly the Muslim community, following the recent elections.

The revered traditional leader made this appeal during a visit to the Tepa Muslim community, where he expressed gratitude for their unwavering support during his 25-year reign as Omanhene.

Reflecting on the peaceful conduct of the elections, Nana Adusei commended the community for their exemplary behavior and emphasized the importance of maintaining the harmony that has long been a hallmark of Tepa.

He urged the youth, especially Muslim youth, to remain calm and not allow themselves to be used by political parties for disruptive activities.

“Tepa has existed long before the emergence of political parties, and it is crucial that we remain united and avoid unnecessary confrontations because of politics,” he stated.

“Whatever happens will affect all of us—Muslims, non-Muslims, and the Stool alike. We are one people, and we must think deeply about our future and development instead of engaging in conflicts.”

Nana Adusei expressed concerns over allegations that some political parties had brought non-indigenous individuals into the community to instigate violence and attack residents.

He called on political leaders to take responsibility for their supporters’ actions and urged parties to educate their members on tolerance, respect for differing views, and the significance of peace.

The Omanhene also cautioned residents against believing and spreading misinformation, which he noted could escalate tensions and disrupt the peace in Tepa.

He stressed the need for everyone to work together to preserve the unity and tranquillity the community is known for.

In his remarks, he reiterated his appeal to political supporters and residents to de-escalate tensions and prioritize Tepa’s collective well-being over political interests. “Political parties will come and go, but our community remains. Let us not allow politics to divide us,” he advised.

The visit forms part of Nana Adusei Atwenewah Ampeim I’s efforts to promote dialogue, unity, and development across Tepa as he celebrates his 25th anniversary as Omanhene.