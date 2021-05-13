The Tamale Ecclesiastical Province Pastoral Conference (TEPPCON) in collaboration with the Diocese of Muenster-Germany has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), valued at about GHC32,000 to three Seminaries in the Northern Region to enhance response against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The beneficiary institutions include; the Saint Victor Major Seminary and the Saint Michael Seminary in Tamale, in the Northern Region and the Saint Augustine Millennium Seminary in the Upper West Region.

The items, presented included; 210 pieces of tissue paper, 19 Veronica buckets, 151 gallons of liquid soap, 260 boxes of nose masks and 35 gallons of hand sensitizers.

Mr Alfred Ndago, Chairman of TEPPCON making the presentation said the items were meant to protect students and Teachers in the beneficiary institutions against the COVID-19 disease as well as prevent it from further spreading.

He said the relations between TEPPCON and the Diocese of Muenster-Germany started in 1981 by the laity and Bishops of the Diocese of Muenster and the then President of TEPPCON, Archbishop Peter Poriku Dery.

He said the objective of the partnership was to share faith experiences, learn and understand cultures of the two groups and use TEPPCON structures to share and propagate the values of the partnership themed “Mission, Justice, Peace and Development”.

Reverend Monsignor Thomas Anamooh, Rector of Saint Victor Major Seminary in Tamale expressed gratitude to the donors for their contributions and support to the three seminaries.

He gave assurance that the items would be used judiciously to respond to the covid-19 disease.