Teqball federations of Ghana and Liberia have signed a partnership agreement to develop the sport in the two West African countries.

The deal was signed and announced in Liberia last week when the President of Ghana Teqball Federation visited Liberia to discuss the growth of the sport in the two countries.

Teqball is a Hungarian sport played on a curved table back and forth, combining elements of football and table tennis.

The players are allowed to hit the ball with any part of the body except the arms and hands.

Addressing a joint news conference in Liberia, Mr. John Youboty Hungary Consul General to Liberia, applauded the two federations for their joint efforts.

He said the two countries have the potential to take the sport to a higher level taking into consideration the quality of talents at their disposal.

Mr. Poku expressed appreciation to the federation in Liberia for their commitment to the development of the sport.

He said Ghana would support Liberia to develop the sport.

Mr. Musa Shanon President of Teqball Federation of Liberia also pledged to make the relationship stronger to make the sport popular in Liberia.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleCOVID-19:Government to digitise PCR test results to prevent fake test certificates.
Next articleKosmos Innovation Center holds 2020 AgriTech Challenge Competition final pitch
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here