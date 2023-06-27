Teqball Gets Ghana’s first beach games medal

Ghana’s pair of Sylvester Oko Nortey and Daniel Fobi, made Ghana proud in Tunisia by winning bronze in the men’s doubles of Teqball at the African Beach Games.

The duo beat Eswatini 12:2 and 12:4 to pick bronze and record Ghana’s first ever beach games medal.

This was after they lost out on the singles and the mixed doubles.

Sylvester narrowly failed to pick another bronze after losing to his Tunisian counterpart.

Meanwhile, President of Teqball Federation, Ghana, Mr. Kofi Poku, has expressed delight at the feat achieved, urging government and corporate bodies to support the sport.

“We are proud of them and hope this sends a good message to government and corporate Ghana to offer support to the growing sport”.

He thanked the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) for ensuring Ghana’s participation, especially efforts made by Mr. Yaw Ampofo Ankrah in this regard.

Technical Director and Coach of the team, Mr. Samuel Kofi Gyasi, who couldn’t attend due to some circumstances, praised the boys for making Ghana and Teqball proud.

“We are proud of the boys for putting Ghana on the map. Great feat, greater prospects for the future “.

The team would begin preparations towards the Teqball world championship upon arrival.