Teqball teenagers Win First Ever Medal At The African Beach Games for Ghana

Teqball teenagers Sylvester Oko Nortey and Daniel Fobi completed a straight sets win over their more experienced Eswatini (Swaziland,) counterparts to record what seemed like an impossible mission by winning a priceless bronze medal.*

*Even as the lowest ranked team in the Teqball competition, Ghana managed a combined total of five wins on their way to a historic bronze*

*Notwithstanding the setback of Martha Appiah and Daniel Fobi losing 2-1 to Algeria at the quarter finals stage, the mood in camp still remained upbeat.*

*Oko Nortey lost the Men’s Singles semi final to Victor Oyemade of Nigeria and the bronze match to Yassine Sahli of Tunisa but bounced back later in the day to clinch a bronze with team mate Fobi.*

*What makes the feat even sweeter is that the pair only trained together for a week in Accra before departure to the biggest ever African Beach Games comprising 53 countries.*

*Ghana will next be in action on Tuesday morning when female swimmer Zaira Forson enters the sea to compete in the 5 kilometers open water race.

GOC Communications