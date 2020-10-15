Members of Terabuuriyele, a civil society organization have applauded the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo for making Gurene Language an examinable subject in the basic and Second Cycle institutions.

The President, speaking to chiefs at the Regional House of Chiefs during his two days tour of the Upper East Region, directed the Minister of Education Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh to see to the implementation of the Gurene Language as an examinable subject in the basic and second cycle institutions.

In a press release issued by Members of Terabuuriyele and copied to News Ghana, the language experts noted that the teaching and learning materials required for the implementation of the language are available. These include syllabus, textbooks, dictionaries, and other supplementary materials.

As Members of Terabuuriyele, we are actually overwhelmed that after years of advocating and writing petitions, holding press conferences, our request has finally been granted.

The announcement, therefore made by the President could not have come at better time than this.

“We, are therefore, once again grateful to the President and all those who played an important role leading to this big announcement.

We, the members of Terebuuriyele home and abroad wish to assure the President and the good people of our homeland of our full support for the speedy implementation of the language. We are using this medium to remind His Excellency the President about our airport project he promised us,”.

However, the members also seized the opportunity to appeal to the President give consideration to maintaining Bolgatanga as the location for the airport project.

“Our information is that contrary to your firm commitment to the people of Bongo, the Aviation Minister Joseph Kofi Adda since taking over as Minister, has been making frantic efforts to relocate the technically unsuitable Paga Airstrip against the interest of the good people of the Upper East Region.

Is our hope and prayer that his Excellency President Akufo-Addo will retain the Bolgatanga Airport as originally planned,” the members stated.

TERABUUIYELE, is a civil society organization made up of Natives of Bolgatanga and other Farifari speaking communities in the Upper East Region with members across the country.

Below is the full statement

PRESS RELEASE



TERABUURIYELE ORGANIZATION COMMENDS PRESIDENT AKUFO ADDO FOR LISTENING TO OUR CALL FOR THE GURENE LANGUAGE TO BE MADE AN EXAMINABLE SUBJECT IN THE BASIC AND SECOND CYCLE INSTITUTIONS

TERABUUIYELE, a civil society Organization made up of Natives of Bolgatanga and other Farifari speaking communities in the Upper East Region with members across the country and abroad wish to express our profound gratitude to His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo for directing that the Gurene Language be made an examinable subject in the Junior High (JHS) and Senior High Schools (SHS).

As Members of Terabuuriyele, we are actually overwhelmed that after years of advocating and writing petitions, holding press conferences, our request has finally been granted.

The President, speaking to chiefs at the Regional House of Chiefs during his two days tour of the Upper East Region, directed the Minister of Education Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh to see to the Implementation of the Gurene Language as an examinable subject in the basic and second cycle institutions.

From our language experts, the teaching and learning materials required for the implementation of the language are available.

They include syllabus, textbooks, dictionaries and other supplementary materials.

The announcement, therefore made by the President could not have come at better time than this.

We, are therefore, once again grateful to the President and all those who played an important role leading to this big announcement.

We, the members of Terebuuriyele home and abroad wish to assure the President and the good people of our homeland of our full support for the speedy implementation of the language.

We are using this medium to remind His Excellency the President about our airport project he promised us.

We want to reiterate our appeal to you to give consideration to maintaining Bolgatanga as the location for the airport project.

Our information is that contrary to your firm commitment to the people of Bongo, the Aviation Minister Joseph Kofi Adda since taking over as Minister, has been making frantic efforts to relocate the technically unsuitable Paga Airstrip against the interest of the good people of the Upper East Region.

Is our hope and prayer that his Excellency President Akufo-Addo will retain the Bolgatanga Airport as original planned.

Thank you,

Signed

Mr. Gabriel Agambire Akakeri

Terabuuriyele Chairman U.S.A

Mr. Martin Atuah National Chairman Terabuuriyele

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh