Terabuuriyele Congratulates Mahama on Election Victory

The Terabuuriyele Organization has congratulated His Excellency John Dramani Mahama on his victory in Ghana’s December 7, 2024 general elections.

In a letter addressed to the President, the organization lauded Mr. Mahama’s dedication to public service and described his election as a significant milestone in Ghana’s democratic journey.

The National Chairman, Simon Apenure Ayariga, emphasized the group’s confidence in the President’s leadership and his vision for Ghana’s prosperity and development.

“We commend your unwavering dedication to public service, which has deservedly earned you the trust and confidence of the Ghanaian people,” the letter stated. It further expressed optimism about the President’s ability to fulfill his promises and usher in an era of peace, stability, and prosperity.

The cultural group highlighted its alignment with President Mahama’s goals and expressed hope for a legacy of excellence during his tenure. They also conveyed their best wishes to the people of Ghana as the country embarks on a new chapter under his leadership.

The letter concluded with warm wishes for President Mahama’s continued health, happiness, and success as he steers the nation toward progress and development.

Below is the full statement

Tera Congratulation Letter to President Mahama

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh