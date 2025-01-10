Terabuuriyele Organization  Commends Bawumia’s Statesmanship

The Terabuuriyele Organization has commended Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, former Vice President of Ghana, for his gracious and timely concession following the 2024 general elections.

In a letter signed by the National Chairman, Simon Apenure Ayariga, the organization praised Dr. Bawumia for his exemplary leadership and commitment to peace and stability during a critical period of political transition.

“Your concession has played a vital role in preserving the peace and stability that Ghanaians have cherished for generations. Your actions demonstrate an unwavering commitment to democracy and the well-being of the people of Ghana,” the letter stated.

The organization highlighted the potential for unrest during political transitions and lauded Dr. Bawumia’s selflessness in prioritizing national unity over personal ambition. His concession speech was described as a testament to his statesmanship and dedication to Ghana’s progress.

The Terabuuriyele Organization further extended its prayers and well-wishes for Dr. Bawumia’s future endeavors, expressing hope for his continued health, resilience, and success.

“As a cultural group, we applaud your unwavering commitment to peace and national harmony. You have rendered a yeoman’s service to Ghana,” the letter concluded.

Dr. Bawumia’s actions during the electoral process have been widely acknowledged as a demonstration of maturity and a commitment to the principles of democracy.

Below is the full statement

Tera Letter to Fmr Vice Pres Bawumia

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo