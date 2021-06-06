The Students Representative Council (SRC) of the St. Teresa’s College of Education (TERESCO) in Hohoe is appealing for financial assistance for Miss Lawrencia Danso.

Miss Danso, a level 300 student of the College has been diagnosed with Pituitary Tumor.

The tumor when left untreated can cause complete loss of vision.

A letter signed by Ms Ernestina Dagba, SRC President of the College to the general public and Collegians from other Colleges of Education, is seeking to raise GHC 40,000 for surgery as Miss Danso’s condition continues to deteriorate.

“Her right eye is closed and can’t see yet would have to undergo a surgery at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital worth GH¢40,000.”

The SRC said the surgery was to commence on November 12, 2020, but due to the financial constraints of her family, the surgery could not hold and her situation was getting out of hand.

They said they were trying their best to support Lawrencia and called on all to come to her aid.

“You can send your token to Mobile money number 0249638811-Danso Lawrencia or G-MONEY:0204385689-Danso Lawrencia.

“Follow the steps to send your token to the G-MONEY account Dial *170#, select transfer money, select (5) other networks select (4) G-MONEY and enter mobile number-0204385689.”

Miss Danso said her eye had drooped on its own and appealed for help to prevent her from becoming a dropout due to her condition.